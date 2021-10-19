Desert Medical Campus Announces Two New Hires Leading cannabinoid manufacturer and owner of brands including Chill Pill, Uncle Herbs (UH), Desert AZEE, and Naked Vape, adds personnel to its team

PHOENIX, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Medical Campus in Payson, Arizona, announced that it added two important hires to its team.

Eric Brown is the company's new Wholesale Sales Manager. Eric is a business and sales professional skilled in building relationships. With a degree in Business Management, Eric worked extensively in the financial industry – with notable positions at Chase JP Morgan, Global Payments, and First Data Merchant Services. More recently, Eric was the Director of Sales at Phoenician Engineering, and the Vice President of Sales at The Medicine Room.

Mark Kirchgassner is the company's new Rural Wholesale & Manufacturing Salesman. Mark started working at Uncle Herb's four years ago in retail operations and quickly became a top associate. After working his way up to retail manager, he was given the opportunity to move into the new soft gel manufacturing department. With his experience in helping patients find the right medicine, coupled with his expertise in cannabinoid manufacturing, Mark is well-positioned to help Arizona businesses develop and manufacture the right products for any need.

"As we continue to increase our capabilities and our customer base, Eric and Mark will help provide the excellent service which we've become known for," explained Pam Donner, COO of Desert Medical Campus. "Our commitment to producing the highest quality products has enabled us to become one of the premier cannabinoid developers in Arizona and one of the nation's leading CBD manufacturers."

Desert Medical Campus operates a unique gelcap production facility that produces products for numerous top brands in Arizona. The company also manufactures a variety of cannabinoid products, including infused edibles, vape carts, and tinctures, plus operates a grow facility and dispensaries.

The company's own brands have been recipients of multiple awards for their quality, consistency, flavor, and attributes.

For more information, contact Desert Medical Campus at: 602-482-2019 or visit: www.desertmedicalcampus.com

