Contrast Security Recognized for the Third Consecutive Year as the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Application Security Testing

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security , the leader in next-gen software security, today announced that it was named a Customers' Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer": Application Security Testing report for the third consecutive year. Gartner defines Application Security Testing (AST) as the buyers and sellers of products and services designed to analyze and test applications for security vulnerabilities. Contrast Security received an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5.0, based on 74 reviews, with the highest percentage of 5.0 star customer ratings at 79%.

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights has published 1,082 reviews and ratings in the 18-month period ending August 31, 2021, and only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews during the specified submission period are included in the "Voice of the Customer."

"Our continued focus on product innovation, high satisfaction, and successful outcomes has gained the trust of our global customers," said Peter Oelschlaeger, Vice President of Customer Success at Contrast Security. "Being recognized as a Gartner Customers' Choice for 2021 for Application Security Testing validates our commitment to product, service, and support excellence. We are grateful for all the positive reviews and insights that led to us being named a 2021 Customers' Choice in AST for the third consecutive year. The validation that we've empowered developers to build secure applications with the Contrast Application Security Platform strongly resonates with our company mission!"

Beyond the overall rating of 4.7 out of 5.0, other ratings include:

Highest percentage of 5.0 star ratings at 79%

94% of Contrast customers are willing to recommend

Customers' Choice designation in North American Market

Rating for Support Experience (4.8 out of 5.0)

Rating for Product Capabilities (4.7 out of 5.0)

Rating for Sales Experience (4.7 out of 5.0)

Rating for Deployment Experience (4.6 out of 5.0)

A few of our customer reviews include:

" Continuously evolving Product with excellent support to our Security Controls in SDLC. "

— Technical Information Security Team Lead in the Services Industry

"Excellent product supported by passionate people with expertise on the Security areas. From the first sales approach up to now, the support of my questions/requests has been excellent and the tool increases in value by being so well supported. Cutting edge technology and staying current with the technologies we chose and aim to use. During the 2 year (getting there) cooperation with them we were able to build and improve upon a procedure for managing code vulnerabilities in our ecosystem. Our code Security was managed by Senior Developers at first but now we aim to cascade to Junior people to imbue in them secure coding habits."

" Unparalleled insight into runtime application security. "

— DevOps Lead in the Government Industry

"This is a unique product in the application security arena. Think 'Application Performance Monitoring' a la NewRelic but with a security twist. It offers unparalleled insight into runtime application security."

" Contrast Assess makes Security Code assessments a breeze ."

— Lead Application & Data Security Engineer

"Contrast Assess is our go-to platform for all of our IAST analysis needs. Once up and running Contrast Assess is easy to use. Requires little tuning and continuously monitors our applications for vulnerabilities and reports in a timely fashion."

" Contrast Security - Amazing service, great product, easy to use ."

— Senior Principal Software Engineer

"Highly impressed with Contrast Security support services. The product is really easy to install and has tons of integrations with other CI/CD tools. The UI is very clean and reporting features are very helpful. It's been more than a year now and we have also integrated slack and our developers are very happy with the integration as they get instant notification about the vulnerabilities. Overall, this is a great tool for application security."

" Great product supported by great folks ."

— Head of Application Security



"Contrast Security responds to any or all of our questions really quickly and in a timely manner. The team is always enabling us with any application security needs or questions that we have and their support really rocks. This really helps us to focus on our company wide security mission & strategies rather than vendors or tools. We've used Contrast Security for over 2 years; The comments haven't changed a bit; Only better words. "

" Top of IAST vendors ."

— R&D/Product Development

"Among the IAST products, the number of supported languages and supported M/Ws is particularly outstanding. The speed of response to user requests and the expansion of functionality are also excellent."

To learn more please visit our blog post that includes a complimentary copy of the report.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Contrast Security:

Contrast Security provides the industry's most modern and comprehensive Application Security Platform, removing security roadblock inefficiencies and empowering enterprises to write and release secure application code faster. Embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software with instrumentation, the Contrast platform automatically detects vulnerabilities while developers write code, eliminates false positives, and provides context-specific how-to-fix guidance for easy and fast vulnerability remediation. Doing so enables application and development teams to collaborate more effectively and to innovate faster while accelerating digital transformation initiatives. This is why a growing number of the world's largest private and public sector organizations rely on Contrast to secure their applications in development and extend protection in production.

Contact:

Contrast Security

Jacklyn Kellick

jacklyn.kellick@contrastsecurity.com

