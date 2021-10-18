Vuzix President and CEO Paul Travers to Present at CEATEC

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that Vuzix President and CEO Paul Travers will give a company presentation titled "Smart Glasses Solutions in the COVID-19 Challenging Environment" at CEATEC on Tuesday, October 19 at 12:00pm JST (Monday, October 18 at 11:00pm ET). CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) is an annual trade show held in Japan. It is the country's largest IT and electronics exhibition and conference and Vuzix was offered an invitation to present at this event at the behest of the U.S. Embassy due to its high visibility both within and outside Japan as a world leader in the emerging AR/Smart Glasses industry.

"We are honored to be presenting at CEATEC this year," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Japan has been one of our hottest growth markets over the past five years. We are dealing with an increasing number of large multinational Japanese customers and look forward to continuing success in this region."

The presentation will be webcast live and viewable by registered attendees. CEATEC registration is free and available at https://online.ceatec.com/pre-event/. Additionally, a replay of this presentation will subsequently be made available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at https://ir.vuzix.com/

