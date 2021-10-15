This fall, the organizations will partner to build and repair homes in communities across the US, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, Poland, the UK, and the Latin American region

Whirlpool Corporation and Habitat for Humanity International launch House + Home World Tour This fall, the organizations will partner to build and repair homes in communities across the US, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, Poland, the UK, and the Latin American region

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Habitat for Humanity International, Whirlpool Corporation announced today that it is kicking off its House + Home World Tour, during which the company will provide more than $6 million in funding and energy-efficient home appliances to Habitat affiliates across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, Poland, the UK and the Latin America region in support of new home construction, repair and rehab projects.

Habitat for Humanity and Whirlpool Lockup

"The four walls around us have the power to unlock immense opportunity," said Jeff Noel, vice president, Whirlpool Corporation. "We are thrilled to be working with Habitat for Humanity, a partner of ours for more than 20 years, to help make a real, positive difference in homeowners' lives around the world so they may unlock their full potential."

As part of the House + Home World Tour, Whirlpool is sponsoring three Habitat global housing forums. The forums bring together a spectrum of thought leaders and experts to spur innovation that helps meet the housing needs of the planet's growing population, while also addressing challenges related to increasing severe weather events and changing climate norms. The first f orum was held in the Latin America and Caribbean region in May, with subsequent forums to be held in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region and the Asia-Pacific region in November and December, respectively.

Additionally, the two organizations kicked off the BuildBetter with Whirlpool initiative in June, which expands upon Habitat for Humanity's efforts to help homeowners mitigate the impacts of climate change. Through the initiative, Habitat will build more than 250 climate-resilient and energy-efficient homes in partnership with hundreds of Americans in need of affordable housing over the next three years.

In the United States, the House + Home World Tour will kick off with a new home build in partnership with the Indiana University Kelley School of Business and Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County during the University's homecoming weekend (Oct 15-16). The home, which is one of the first to be built as part of the BuildBetter with Whirlpool initiative, will be outfitted with solar panels, high-efficiency heating and cooling and water-conserving plumbing fixtures. This will be one of Whirlpool Corporation's first home builds since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic tarries, the need for safe, stable and affordable housing cannot be overstated. Through our expanded partnership with Whirlpool Corporation, we'll be able to provide hundreds of families in 11 countries and regions with access to this basic and fundamental need," said Adrienne Goolsby, senior vice president of U.S. and Canada at Habitat for Humanity International. "We're grateful for Whirlpool Corporation's financial and humanitarian commitment to help us build a world where everyone has a decent place to live."

Whirlpool Corporation has supported Habitat for Humanity's work to build affordable homes and communities with families in need of a decent place to live since 1999, donating nearly $130 million to Habitat and supporting programs in 45 countries.

As part of these efforts, the company has also donated and installed approximately 207,000 ranges and refrigerators in new Habitat for Humanity homes in the U.S. and Canada serving more than 108,900 families; sponsored more than 190 homes; donated products to 76,000 Habitat families in Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and engaged thousands of employee volunteers in Habitat builds alongside future homeowners.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in south Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 78,000 employees and 57 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2020. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at www.WhirlpoolCorp.com, or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

About Whirlpool Corporation House + Home

It doesn't matter who you are or where you live; a comfortable, nurturing place to live is an essential anchor for everyone. It's where we begin to build our lives and a better future. But around the world today, 1.6 billion people live in substandard housing. And one in 10 people worldwide live in distressed communities, experiencing a perpetual cycle of low-wage jobs, education instability, inadequate transport, and racial inequality.

That's why Whirlpool Corporation created House + Home. It is the company's comprehensive approach to social impact around the globe via:

House: Where we are contributing to comfortable and nurturing places to live

Home: Where we are supporting resilient, thriving, and sustainable communities through education and neighborhood development programs

Whirlpool is proud to work closely with its employees and their families, local businesses, government, and other non-profits to help improve quality of life for all residents in a neighborhood, and to offer education and skills building programs that support more fulfilling, inclusive and sustainable living at home. Whirlpool Corporation's global House + Home partners include Habitat for Humanity International, Instituto Consulado da Mulher, and the Boys and Girls Club of America.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity International