HealthMetrix Research Selects 2022 Medicare Advantage Plans for Exceptional Benefit Value & Overall Performance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare Advantage plans in 88 cities will be recognized for exceptional value in the design of their medical and Part D prescription drug benefits available effective January 1. The 2022 Senior Choice Gold Award recipients were selected from Medicare Advantage plans across all states and Puerto Rico based on cost-sharing analysis conducted by HealthMetrix Research Inc. and MedicareNewsWatch.com . The 2022 Senior Choice Gold Award selections include special recognition for plans achieving at least 3.5-star overall ratings for quality and performance as reported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

"This is the only consumer award that considers both forward-looking cost-sharing along with the Medicare Advantage annual quality and performance star ratings. Each award recipient has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in the design of their 2022 Medicare plan benefits, copayments, deductibles and premiums including the Part D prescription drug benefits. Over 90% of the award recipients also achieved at least 4-star overall ratings for exceptional performance that raises the bar for all Medicare Advantage competitors. HealthMetrix Research commends each Medicare Advantage organization for this distinctive dual recognition."

The award criteria were based on 2022 benefits and cost-sharing features approved by Medicare for the selected plans as published on Medicare Plan Finder (www.Medicare.gov). These include applicable plan copayments, deductibles and premiums adjusted for beneficiaries' health status (Excellent, Good, Poor) and utilization of healthcare services. The HealthMetrix Research cost-sharing analysis is available at www.MedicareNewsWatch.com. HealthMetrix Research neither recommends nor endorses specific Medicare Advantage plans.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issues ratings annually on a 1-Star (lowest) to 5-Star (highest) scale.

East * Previous year Senior Choice Gold Award recipient Albany Humana (4 Star) Baltimore Kaiser Permanente* (5 Star) Boston Fallon Health (5 Star) Bradenton Humana (4.5 Star) Buffalo Humana (4.5 Star) Burlington VT MVP Health Care (4.5 Star) Charleston SC Humana (4 Star) Charlotte Blue Cross Blue Shield (4.5 Star) Columbia SC Humana* (4 Star) Concord NH Martin's Point (5 Star) Fort Lauderdale Solis HealthCare (4 Star) Fort Myers Freedom Health (4.5 Star) Greensboro CIGNA* (4 Star) Harrisburg Highmark* (5 Star) Hartford CarePartners (4.5 Star) Jacksonville Humana (4.5 Star) Miami CarePlus (5 Star) Naples Florida Blue (4.5 Star) New York City Metro

Nassau county (NY)

Suffolk county (NY) Westchester county (NY)

Bergen, Hudson, Passaic, Union counties (NJ)

Centers Plan for Healthy Living (4 Star)

Humana (4 Star) MVP (4.5 Star)

Humana (4.5 Star) Ocala Humana (4.5 Star) Orlando Humana (4.5 Star) Pensacola Humana (4.5 Star) Philadelphia Health Partners Plans* (4 Star) Pittsburgh Highmark* (5 Star) Portland ME Anthem (4 Star) Richmond VA Anthem (4 Star) Rochester MVP Health Care (4.5 Star) San Juan PR Triple S (4.5 Star) Springfield MA Fallon Health (4.5 Star) Syracuse Humana* (4.5 Star) Tallahassee United HealthCare* (4.5 Star) Tampa-Saint Petersburg Optimum Healthcare (5 Star) Washington DC

Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax VA counties United HealthCare (4 Star)

Optima Health* (4 Star) West Palm Beach Solis HealthCare (4 Star)



Midwest * Previous year Senior Choice Gold Award recipient Akron Anthem* (4.5 Star) Birmingham Humana* (4 Star) Charleston WV Highmark (4.5 Star) Chattanooga United HealthCare* (5 Star) Chicago Humana* (4 Star) Cincinnati Anthem* (4.5 Star) Cleveland Anthem* (4.5 Star) Columbus Anthem* (4.5 Star) Dayton Anthem* (4.5 Star) Des Moines United HealthCare* (5 Star) Detroit HAP* (4.5 Star) Grand Rapids HAP* (4.5 Star) Jackson MS CIGNA* (4.5 Star) Knoxville United HealthCare* (5 Star) Lansing Physicians Health Plan* (4.5 Star) Little Rock Humana (4 Star) Louisville Anthem (4 Star) Madison Humana (4.5 Star) Memphis Humana* (5 Star) Milwaukee Anthem (4.5 Star) Minneapolis-St. Paul Blue Cross Blue Shield (4.5 Star) Montgomery VIVA (5 Star) Oklahoma City Humana* (4.5 Star) Omaha Humana* (4.5 Star) St. Louis Essence Healthcare* (5 Star) Toledo Anthem* (4.5 Star) Tulsa Humana (4.5 Star) Wichita United HealthCare* (4.5 Star) West * Previous year Senior Choice Gold Award recipient Boise United HealthCare* (4.5 Star) Dallas-Fort Worth Humana (4.5 Stars) Denver-Colorado Springs Bright Health (3.5 Star) Honolulu Humana* (4 Star) Houston Humana (4.5 Star) Los Angeles (Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Riverside, Ventura counties) Central Health Medicare Plan* (3.5 Star)

Modesto Alignment Health Plan (4 Star) Portland PacificSource* (4 Star) San Antonio United HealthCare* (5 Star) San Francisco Alignment Health Plan* (4 Star) San Jose Alignment Health Plan* (4 Star) San Mateo Central Health Medicare Plan (3.5 Star) Santa Fe Humana* (4.5 Star) Stockton Alignment Health Plan* (4 Star)

