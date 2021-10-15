AUSTIN, Texas and CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crain Communications, parent company of Modern Healthcare, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Mercom Capital Group's Digital Health Business, a leading source of digital healthcare financial data and research. The acquisition includes all of Mercom's Digital Health research assets, including its funding and merger and acquisition (M&A) reports and subscriptions, databases, newsletters and other related assets. These assets complement Modern Healthcare's data and digital health products and services, including websites, e-newsletters, mobile products, interactive databases and research solutions to provide a powerful and all-encompassing digital health portfolio.

CRAIN COMMUNICATIONS INC ACQUIRES MERCOM CAPITAL GROUP'S DIGITAL HEALTH BUSINESS, EXPANDING DATA AND RESEARCH PLATFORM

"For over 45 years, Modern Healthcare has been the trusted voice of healthcare business news and insights. This strategic acquisition will allow Modern Healthcare to enhance our data portfolio, strengthen our value proposition and further empower healthcare leaders to succeed," said KC Crain, president and CEO of Crain Communications. "The addition of Mercom Capital's datasets, product and services will enable Modern Healthcare to expand within the digital health space, reaching more sectors interested in the business of healthcare, including venture capital and digital health executives as they look to grow within the industry."

"We are excited to expand our digital health portfolio to include much-needed insight and information specific to this rapidly expanding vertical," said Fawn Lopez, publisher of Modern Healthcare. "Our combined offerings will inform and connect the entire digital health ecosystem, enabling improved patient care, a greater understanding of regulatory and funding decisions relative to digital health technologies and in-depth analysis of investment trends and opportunities."

Since 2020, digital health industry growth has been further spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in a significant inflow of funding in areas such as telemedicine, data analytics, clinical decision support, m-health apps and others. Since 2010, Digital Health companies have received almost $80 billion in VC funding in nearly 6,000 deals and over $26 billion in debt and public market financing, bringing cumulative investments into the sector to over $100 billion, according to Mercom's Digital Health Funding and M&A database.

Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group, said the company has been focused on the digital health space since its inception and was one of the first companies to begin tracking financial activity with proprietary methodology.

"With our in-depth data and analysis, we identify shifting trends in the industry and help companies make sound strategic decisions for new market entry and when identifying potential technologies, investors or M&A candidates," Prabhu said. "Modern Healthcare's incredible media platform, combined with Mercom's Digital Health data and analytics, will create a powerful digital health research tool with unique content that can help companies and investors navigate trends in a market that is witnessing spectacular growth."

Under its own brand, Modern Healthcare will continue to publish Digital Health's funding and M&A reports, as well as digital health-specific newsletters.

About Mercom Capital Group

Mercom Capital Group, LLC, is a global communications and research firm focused on clean energy and digital health. Mercom delivers highly respected reports covering Solar Energy, Energy Storage, Smart Grid & Energy Efficiency and Digital Health. Our reports provide timely industry happenings and ahead-of-the-curve analysis for C-level decision-making. Mercom's communications division helps companies and financial institutions at the forefront of energy transition achieve their ESG goals while building powerful relationships with media, analysts, government decision-makers, local communities and strategic partners. Mercom subsidiary, Mercom Communications India, is a clean energy media and research platform covering India's energy transition. For more information about Mercom Capital Group, visit: http://www.mercomcapital.com

About Crain Communications Inc

Crain Communications is a privately held media company that produces trusted and relevant news publications, lead generation, research and data products, digital platforms, custom publishing and events with uncompromising integrity. Reaching 78 million readers globally, the company's portfolio consists of 21 brands. Many of Crain's brands are the most influential media properties in the verticals they serve including Automotive News, Ad Age, Modern Healthcare, Plastics News and Pensions & Investments. Headquartered in Detroit, the company has 650+ employees in 10 locations delivering exceptional news content over a variety of platforms to empower the success of its readers and clients. To learn more about Crain Communications, visit https://www.crain.com.

About Modern Healthcare, published by Crain Communications Inc

Modern Healthcare is the industry's leading source of healthcare business and policy news, research and information, reporting on important healthcare events and trends as they happen on the web, in newsletters and alerts, the print magazine and events. Modern Healthcare's unbiased approach and commitment to fair reporting provides news and information that you can trust. Delivering in depth analysis, readers rely on Modern Healthcare to provide the insight into what is happening next, how it will impact organizations and what can be done to ensure success in an ever-changing healthcare landscape. To learn more about Modern Healthcare, visit https://www.modernhealthcare.com.

