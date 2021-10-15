Blue Hat Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter and First Half of 2021, Highlighted by 269.6% Increase in Revenues to $17.9 Million for First Half 2021

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading communication services and Internet Data Center ("IDC") business provider and developer, and an operator of mobile games and augmented reality ("AR") education curricula and products in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 ("Second Quarter 2021") and six months ended June 30, 2021 ("First Half 2021").

Second Quarter 2021 and First Half 2021 Financial Highlights

Second Quarter 2021 total revenues of US $8.0 million , compared to US $2.6 million in the prior-year period, driven by increased sales across all major business lines, particularly mobile games and communication services.

Second Quarter 2021 gross profit of US $4.7 million , up 138.4% from US $2.0 million in the prior-year period

Second Quarter 2021 income from operations of US $1.9 million , up 159.0% from US $0.7 million in the prior-year period

Second Quarter 2021 net income of US $0.2 million , compared to US $0.5 million in the prior-year period, as a result of increased expenses related to bad debt provision.

First Half 2021 total revenues of US $17.9 million , compared to US $4.9 million in the prior-year period

First Half 2021 gross profit of US $8.8 million , up 140.9% from US $3.7 million in the prior-year period

First Half 2021 income from operations of US $3.6 million , up 124.9% from US $1.6 million in the prior-year period

First Half 2021 net income of US $1.4 million , up 9.6% from US $1.3 million in the prior-year period

US $11.5 million in cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2021

Management Commentary

Mr. Xiaodong Chen, CEO of Blue Hat, stated, "We continued to see strong growth across all our lines of business in Second Quarter 2021, which resulted in strong top line growth during the Second Quarter 2021 and First Half 2021. We more than tripled growth on the top line in First Half 2021, achieving US $17.9 million in total revenues, largely driven by US $7.1 million in contributions from our new IDC business and an additional US $4.7 million in contributions from mobile games following the integration of recent acquisitions and ongoing development of these businesses in First Half 2021. We remain optimistic about the ongoing growth potential of all of our business segments and were pleased to announce earlier this month that our operating subsidiary Xunpusen Technology Co., Ltd. ("Xunpusen") was engaged as the provider of SMS channel services for JD Cloud, a leading cloud computing brand under tech company JD Technology Group. We believe this new client win further solidifies our position as a leader in communication services and look forward to building upon the positive momentum the Company has established with these results in First Half 2021."

Recent Operating Highlights

In October 2021 , Blue Hat announced that Xunpusen signed an agreement to provide SMS channel services for JD Cloud. Xunpusen has been engaged as the channel and port provider for JD Cloud's SMS channels services. The agreement is in effect through May 25, 2022 .

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenues were US $8.0 million for the Second Quarter 2021, an increase of US $5.4 million, or 206.4%, compared to US $2.6 million in the prior-year period. While COVID-19 posed negative impact on revenues in the prior-year period, the significant revenue growth was primarily attributable to increased contributions from the mobile games and communication services businesses, as well as the acquisitions of Xunpusen and Fuzhou Csfctech Co., Ltd. And its two subsidiaries ("Csfctech") in the Second Quarter 2021.

Revenues from sales of interactive toys (animation series) were US $0.4 million for the Second Quarter 2021, compared to US $148 in the prior-year period.

Revenues from sales of interactive toys (game series) were US $2.4 million for the Second Quarter 2021, up 17.8% from US $2.0 million in the prior-year period.

Revenues from mobile games increased to US $3.4 million for the Second Quarter 2021, from US $0.6 million in the prior-year period, following the acquisition of Csfctech in January 2021.

Revenues from AR education, previously included under interactive toys (animation series), were US $850 in Second Quarter 2021. Growth in the AR education business has been primarily driven by the roll-out and implementation of Blue Hat's ARIC system to various schools. This business may be subject to seasonality as the Company anticipates higher revenues from AR education in the first and third quarters of a year, coinciding with the beginning of school terms in February and September.

Revenues from communication services were US $1.8 million for the Second Quarter 2021, compared to nil in the prior-year period. The gain was due to the acquisition of Xunpusen in the second half of 2020.

Gross profit increased 138.4% to US $4.7 million for the Second Quarter 2021 from US $2.0 million in the prior-year period. Gross margin was 58.9% for the Second Quarter 2021compared to 75.7% in the prior-year period. The decrease was due to higher initial costs associated with establishing the new businesses and integrating acquisitions into the Company's operations.

Total operating expenses increased to US $2.8 million for the Second Quarter 2021, from US $1.2 million in the prior-year period, as a result of increased selling expenses related to marketing the Company's new businesses and promoting newly launched mobile games following the acquisition of Csfctech, as well as increased R&D expenses related to the development of new mobile games.

Income from operations increased 159.0% to US $1.9 million for the Second Quarter 2021, from US $0.7 million in the prior-year period.

Net income was US $0.2 million for the Second Quarter 2021, compared to US $0.5 million in the prior-year period. The decrease was primarily driven by the increase in operating expenses described above and an increase in other expenses related to bad debt provision in the Company's AR toys business. The Company counts accounts receivable within 3 to 12 months as bad debt, and currently expects to collect such debts.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were US $0.003 for the Second Quarter 2021, compared to US $0.014 for the prior-year period.

First Half 2021 Results

Total revenues were US $17.9 million for the First Half 2021, an increase of US $13.1 million, or 269.6%, compared to US $4.9 million in the prior-year period. While COVID-19 had a negative impact on revenues in the prior-year period, revenue growth was primarily attributable to increased contributions from the Csfctech mobile games business acquired in the First Half 2021 and the Xunpusen communication services business acquired in the First Half 2021.

Revenues from sales of interactive toys (animation series) were US $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to US $54 in the prior-year period.

Revenues from sales of interactive toys (game series) were US $4.3 million for the First Half 2021, compared to US $3.7 million in the prior-year period.

Revenues from mobile games were US $5.8 million for the First Half 2021, compared to US $1.2 million in the prior-year period.

Revenues from AR education, previously included under interactive toys (animation series), were US $0.2 million for the First Half 2021.

Revenues from communication services were US $7.1 million for the First Half 2021, compared to nil in the prior-year period.

Gross profit increased 140.9% to US $8.8 million for the First Half 2021, from US $3.7 million in the prior-year period.

Interactive toys (animation series) : 10.7%, or US $0.05 million

Interactive toys (game series) : 57.6%, or US $2.5 million

Mobile games : 83.5%, or US $4.9 million

AR education : 93.8%, or US $0.2 million

Communication services: 16.5%, or US $1.2 million

Total gross margin was 49.0% for the First Half 2021, compared to 75.2% in the prior-year period.

Total operating expenses increased to US $5.2 million for the First Half 2021, from US $2.0 million in the prior-year period, primarily as a result of increased expenses as described above in the Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Income from operations increased 124.9% to US $3.6 million for the First Half 2021, from US $1.6 million in the prior-year period.

Net income increased 9.6% to US $1.4 million for the First Half 2021, from US $1.3 million in the prior-year period.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were US $0.03 for the First Half 2021, compared to US $0.04 in the prior-year period.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2021, Blue Hat had cash and cash equivalents of US $11.5 million, working capital of US $35.9 million and total shareholders' equity of US $81.6 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of US $15.8 million, working capital of US $34.0 million and total shareholders' equity of US $58.9 million, respectively, at December 31, 2020.

During the Second Quarter 2021, the Company completed a registered direct offering with two institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 6.29 million ordinary shares at a price of $0.90 per share, resulting in total gross proceeds of approximately $5.66 million before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses. The net proceeds were approximately $5.23 million.

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat is a leading communication services and IDC business provider as well as a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in its forward-looking statements.

BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 Revenues $ 8,001,157

$ 2,611,204 Cost of revenue 3,289,079

634,473 Gross profit 4,712,078

1,976,731







Operating expenses:





Selling 1,068,702

117,549 General and administrative 812,223

1,057,108 Research and development 933,106

69,128 Total operating expenses 2,814,031

1,243,785







Income from operations 1,898,047

732,946







Other income (expense)





Interest income 134,691

107,507 Interest expense (97,786)

(51,053) Other finance expenses (40,693)

47,581 Other (expense) income, net (1,113,075)

2,328 Total other (expense) income, net (1,116,863)

106,363







Income before income taxes 781,184

839,309 Provision for income taxes 630,566

338,919 Net income 150,618

500,390







Other comprehensive income (loss)





Foreign currency translation adjustment 1,676,959

25,968 Comprehensive income $ 1,827,577

$ 526,358 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

interests 221,402

- Comprehensive income attributable to Blue Hat Interactive

Entertainment shareholders 1,606,175

526,358







Weighted average number of ordinary shares





Basic 47,384,286

35,141,114 Diluted 52,628,146

35,141,114







Earnings per share





Basic $0.003

$0.014 Diluted $0.003

$0.014

BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 Revenues $ 17,942,564

$ 4,854,862 Cost of revenue 9,148,926

1,203,962 Gross profit 8,793,638

3,650,900







Operating expenses:





Selling 1,648,748

290,699 General and administrative 2,128,000

1,596,818 Research and development 1,377,317

145,179 Total operating expenses 5,154,065

2,032,696







Income from operations 3,639,573

1,618,204







Other income (expense)





Interest income 134,885

107,884 Interest expense (235,401)

(123,660) Other finance expenses (81,663)

(10,168) Other (expense) income, net (1,082,566)

20,862 Total other (expense) income, net (1,264,745)

(5,082)







Income before income taxes 2,374,828

1,613,122 Provision for income taxes 993,712

353,359 Net income 1,381,116

1,259,763







Other comprehensive income (loss)





Foreign currency translation adjustment 1,310,783

(579,392) Comprehensive income $ 2,691,899

$ 680,371 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

interests 748,596



Comprehensive income attributable to Blue Hat Interactive

Entertainment shareholders 1,943,303

680,371







Weighted average number of ordinary shares





Basic 47,384,286

35,141,114 Diluted 52,628,146

35,141,114







Earnings per share





Basic $0.03

$0.04 Diluted $0.03

$0.04

BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30,

December 31, ASSETS 2021

2020 Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,503,578

$ 15,800,563 Restricted cash





Short-term investments





Accounts receivable, net 31,165,800

16,594,533 Accounts receivable - related party



1,906,101 Other receivables, net 14,733,377

14,350,223 Other receivables - related party 33,512



Inventories 200,279

117,075 Prepayments, net 2,403,234

1,917,780 Total current assets 60,039,780

50,686,275







Property and equipment, net 4,261,011

4,258,121







Other assets:





Prepayments 12,544,199

4,164,274 Operating lease, right-of-use asset 278,528

290,410 Intangible assets, net 25,849,682

14,252,575 Long-term investments 1,857,556

1,914,668 Deferred tax assets 256,460

119,127 Goodwill accounting 787,047



Total other assets 41,573,472

20,741,054 Total assets $ 105,874,263

$ 75,685,450







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term loans - banks $ 1,360,495

$ 5,129,295 Current maturities of long-term loans - third party



14,117 Accounts payable 3,571,783

935,588 Convertible bonds payable 57,336

739,189 Other payables and accrued liabilities 11,179,429

1,846,917 Other payables - related party 211,818

25,837 Operating lease liabilities - current 229,521

300,468 Customer deposits 789,117

941,877 Accrual interest payable





Taxes payable 6,786,743

6,802,454 Total current liabilities 24,186,242

16,735,742







Other liabilities:





Operating lease liability 59,965



Long-term loans - third party





Total other liabilities 59,965



Total liabilities 24,246,207

16,735,742







COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





Shareholders' equity





Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares

authorized, 53,417,200 shares issued and outstanding as of

June 30, 2021, and 38,553,694 shares issued and outstanding

as of December 31, 2020 53,417

38,554 Additional paid-in capital 35,693,329

23,466,482 Statutory reserves 2,204,174

2,204,174 Retained earnings 32,019,919

31,387,398 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,052,478

1,741,696 Total Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

shareholders' equity 73,023,317

58,838,304 Non-controlling interests 8,604,739

111,404 Total equity 81,628,056

58,949,708 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 105,874,263

$ 75,685,450











