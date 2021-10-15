MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal injury lawyer Jason Turchin has handled thousands of Florida injury claims. Many victims are not familiar with the typical stages of a personal injury claim. Turchin shares some information on the basic stages of a Florida personal injury lawsuit below:

1. Presuit

Many cases are resolved amicably without a personal injury lawsuit ever being filed. Attorneys' fees and costs may be lower for both sides. The injured party will often send a demand presentation to the insurance company of the at-fault party and try to work out a settlement.

2. Initial Lawsuit Pleadings

If the parties do not settle presuit, a lawsuit may be filed by the injured party against the at-fault party. This is started by the filing of a Complaint. In this phase, the injured party may hire a process server to serve the Complaint and any initial documents on the at-fault party. The at-fault party then has to respond to the Complaint by filing an Answer or a document aimed at dismissing the lawsuit.

3. Discovery

After the initial pleadings are filed, the next stage is typically discovery where each side can inquire further about the facts of the case. This may include requests for the other side to admit or deny certain statements, request to produce documents, written questions called interrogatories, subpoenas for records from people or businesses who are not parties to the lawsuit, inspection of property, depositions, and compulsory medical examinations.

4. Mediation

Once the parties have the information needed to evaluate the case, the Court may order the parties to mediation. The parties may also decide to voluntarily mediate the case. Mediation is where a neutral mediator helps the parties facilitate a settlement.

5. Trial

During the trial phase, the parties may file various motions aimed at the pleadings or evidence. The parties prepare jury instructions, motions in limine to limit evidence or testimony, prepare experts, and prepare a proposed verdict form. If the case doesn't settle, the parties will go to trial where a jury will generally decide the case.

