Perspire Sauna Studio Celebrates One Million Sessions

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio, the nation's fastest-growing infrared sauna studio franchise, announced today that it has hosted more than one million sauna sessions. The infrared sauna brand that elevates the mind and body wellness of its guests, is currently on a path of rapid growth, set to have 21locations open by the end of 2021, and as a result, reach 2 million sessions by end of 2022.

Over the course of 2020 and 2021, Perspire has experienced an influx of signed franchise agreements in areas such as Phoenix, San Diego, Sarasota, and Chicago, as well as new members across its 19 open studios nationwide. Having more than tripled in size since the start of the pandemic, Perspire is now welcoming more guests than ever before, which puts the brand on track to double its current milestone of one million sessions serviced by the end of 2022.

"This has been a momentous year for our company, and certainly has to do with the shift in how people perceive the wellness industry," said Lee Braun, CEO of Perspire Sauna Studios. "It's miraculous to see so much growth over the past decade with plenty more to come in the next year. This says a lot about the rise in the importance of holistic wellness and how infrared saunas play a popular role in that practice."

Many wellness concepts across the country have experienced growth as a result of people's concerns for their physical and mental health that came as a reaction to the pandemic, and demand for services like Perspire Sauna Studios is rising. Same-studio membership also increased by 25% percent since before the pandemic, proving that infrared sauna and red light therapy are in fact mainstream.

Perspire Sauna Studio is committed to elevating the mind and body wellness of its guests, offering an experience that is personalized to each individual. Its first-of-its-kind infrared lighting systems enhance the user experience and create a high-quality atmosphere where guests can unwind, relax and achieve their wellness goals. The brand's advanced sauna technology, along with its medical-grade and high-intensity red light therapy bar, are what set them apart in the industry. The experience has demonstrated the ability to improve sleep, boost immunity, burn calories, reduce inflammation, and simply offer a space for people to allow their minds and bodies to feel better.

