Ocean Spray Expands Distribution at Walmart with Launch of Frutas Frescas Juice Beverages, Two New Flavors of 100% Juice Product line, and new 64-Ounce Bottles of Growing Goodness™ Functional Kids Drink

Ocean Spray Expands Distribution at Walmart with Launch of Frutas Frescas Juice Beverages, Two New Flavors of 100% Juice Product line, and new 64-Ounce Bottles of Growing Goodness™ Functional Kids Drink

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., the agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 farmer families, today announces the launch of Frutas Frescas, a new line of light and refreshing beverages made with real fruit juice in a variety of exciting fruit flavors – all with fewer calories and sugar than leading juice drinks. The launch of Frutas Frescas builds on Ocean Spray's health and wellness-focused innovation, as well as brings to life the cooperative's mission of connecting farms to families for a better life.

Ocean Spray Expands Distribution at Walmart with Launch of Frutas Frescas Juice Beverages, Two New Flavors of 100% Juice Product line, and new 64-Ounce Bottles of Growing Goodness™ Functional Kids Drink

Available in three flavor offerings rooted in the cranberry – Cranberry Pineapple Passion Fruit, Cranberry Lemon Raspberry, and Cranberry Raspberry Pear – Frutas Frescas is made with real fruit juice, no artificial sweeteners, and 100% Daily Value of Antioxidant Vitamin C per serving.

In addition, Ocean Spray introduces two new flavors of 100% Juice – Cranberry Elderberry and Cranberry Watermelon – both a delicious blend of flavors with no sugar added. This marks the first extension of flavors to the 100% Juice line since 2017. These launches accompany the newly available 64-ounce bottles of Growing Goodness™ product line, all available in Walmart stores across the country this month.

"We are excited to expand Ocean Spray's better for you offerings at Walmart," said Katrina Graves, Senior Brand Manager at Ocean Spray. "The launch of Frutas Frescas adds to our product portfolio a new line of juice drinks with fun flavor combinations and the reduced calories and sugar our consumers are looking for, while the expansion of 100% Juice and Growing Goodness™ juice drinks gives us the opportunity to share new variations of our consumer favorites."

The suggested retail price of Ocean Spray® Frutas Frescas is $2.98 per 64-ounce bottle, Ocean Spray 100% Juice is $3.28 per 64-ounce bottle, and Ocean Spray Growing Goodness is $2.98 per 64-ounce bottle. For more information visit: www.oceanspray.com

About Ocean Spray:

Founded in 1930, Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. The Cooperative's cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, nutritious products in over 100 countries worldwide. Leading by purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to the power of good—creating good, nutritious food that has a direct and powerful impact for the health of people and planet. All for good. Good for all. For more information visit: www.oceanspray.com

Contact: teamoceanspray@jonesworks.com

Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.