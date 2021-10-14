The Crockpot Brand Auctioning First-ever NFT to Celebrate its 50th Anniversary With this NFT, one Crockpot brand lover can own a piece of the iconic kitchen staple's history

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbeam Products, Inc., the manufacturer of Crockpot ("Crockpot"),—the original slow cooker—today announced that it has created its first-ever non-fungible token (NFT) in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Crockpot brand. The NFT is currently up for auction on OpenSea.io, beginning at 0.03 Ethereum (approximately $100), and the auction will end Thursday, Oct. 21 at 11:59 p.m.

The NFT itself is a GIF displaying the product and brand's evolution from its inception in 1971 to its newly-concepted Design Series, which launched just last month. It features Crockpot brand designs over the years—one per decade—beginning with the original Slow Cooker before morphing into newer models, much like flavors blending perfectly together in a Crockpot.

"We wanted to celebrate our history without getting too nostalgic," said Christine Robins, CEO of Home Appliances at Newell Brands. "Minting an NFT might seem like an unexpected move from the Crockpot team, but expect to see more newness from our brand as we embark on the next 50 years."

"We began as a simple bean cooker that minimized kitchen-time for busy homemakers, but we know we need to evolve by appealing to the next generation of creative, at-home cooks. The solution was synthesis: blending past, present, and future. And, while our new Design Series did that by bringing those cooks an iconic appliance with a modern aesthetic, this NFT did it by storing the classic Crockpot on blockchain rather than in the cupboard."

Last month, the Crockpot brand debuted the all-new Design Series—a line of four new slow cookers that come in various sizes for groups big or small, fresh new colors for any kitchen aesthetic, and streamlined functionality intended to simplify life for home cooks. Designed for the modern consumer, heritage design meets the modern kitchen with rich, earthy hues in large color blocks, while powder paint and tinted stainless applications add visual complexity, elevating this series from the traditional offering.

Any proceeds from the NFT auction will be combined with the brand's existing Hunger Action Month donation to Feeding America.

An OpenSea.io account is required to participate in the auction. Use of the OpenSea.io platform is subject to the OpenSea.io terms of service and privacy policy. Successful bidder(s) will be asked to sign a transfer agreement as a condition of transfer.

