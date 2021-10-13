UCASU Target Price Set at $4.50 Per Share by Zacks Research

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zacks Small-Cap Research (Zacks SCR) updated its coverage on UC Asset (OTCQX: UCASU), set a target price of $4.50 per share for the company. The last trading price of UC Asset was $2.10 per share.

"UC Asset continues to diversify its real estate investment strategies. On September 29, the Company unveiled a new strategy to invest in land and above-ground-properties for cannabis growers. The Company views this as a high-return, low-risk asset, where there are few players. This new strategy joins UC Asset's current investment activities focusing on revitalizing underinvested properties in Atlanta and converting them to income-generating investments," says the report.

The report also points out that, from June 2020-June 2021, the Company grew its assets and its net equity per share by 20% without additional financing. As of 6/30/21, UC Asset had $2.7 million in cash on its balance sheet, compared with $0.2 million a year earlier. The increase in cash came from sale of several single-family residential properties in Atlanta and a parcel of land outside Dallas in late 2020 – all above book value.

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate with innovative strategies, concentrating in metropolitan areas of Atlanta, GA. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com.

