SKF to publish nine-months results on 26 October

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its nine-months results for 2021 on 26 October 2021 at approximately 08:00 (CET).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 09:00 (CET).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/615edbcf835ae212005ccc67/qnre

Sweden +46 10 884 80 16

UK / International +44 203 936 2999

Passcode: 101419

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson and Niclas Rosenlew after the webcast, please contact Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com or +46 722 20 18 93.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Corporate Communication

tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

