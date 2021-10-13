Carrington Coleman Adds Business Litigation, Intellectual Property Partners in Dallas

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced business trial lawyer Brian Shaw and intellectual property litigator Dr. Chad Ray have joined Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal LLP as partners, further bolstering the firm's considerable strengths in those practice areas.

"Brian and Chad are exceptionally talented, accomplished attorneys," said Carrington Coleman Managing Partner Monica Latin. "They bring expertise that complements the firm's existing practices to better serve the needs of our clients. We are pleased to welcome them to our firm."

Mr. Shaw has successfully tried high-profile, high-stakes lawsuits and arbitrations involving partnership disputes, shareholder rights, business divorces, and litigation involving contracts, oil and gas, employment, insurance coverage, construction, probate, bankruptcy and other corporate matters. He has also served as lead counsel in state and federal appellate courts. His business litigation work earned recognition in the 2021 Texas Super Lawyers legal guide. He is a 2006 graduate of Baylor University School of Law and is a Texas Bar Foundation Fellow. He joins the firm from the Rogge Dunn Group, P.C.

As a trial attorney and registered patent lawyer, Dr. Ray focuses his practice on patent litigation involving pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biologics, electronics, chemicals, and automotive components at trial and before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board. He holds undergraduate and Ph.D. degrees in chemistry. Dr. Ray's experience as a research scientist provided him broad technical expertise as he developed scientific instrumentation for the study of chemical and biological materials by repurposing the tools of nanotechnology. He earned his law degree in 2011 from the University of Michigan Law School. He joins Carrington from the Dallas office of Munck Wilson Mandala, LLP, and previously practiced at the Chicago office of Jenner & Block, LLP.

Also joining the Dallas-based law firm is litigation associate Tania Sethi whom Alex More, head of the Litigation Practice Group called "an excellent addition" for the firm. Ms. Sethi is an experienced litigation attorney and certified alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mediator. She earned her law degree from the Baylor University School of Law in 2017. She joins the firm from Clark Hill Strasburger.

About Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal, LLP

Carrington Coleman is a 51-year-old Dallas-based law firm focused on litigation and transactional services in the real estate, oil and gas, securities, construction, professional services, technology, and health care industries, among others. The firm provides counsel in corporate transactions, corporate governance, banking, bankruptcy/restructuring, intellectual property, litigation and appeals, employment, and family wealth/estate planning. Learn more about the firm at www.carringtoncoleman.com.

