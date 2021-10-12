NortonLifeLock to Announce Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results on November 4, 2021

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced that its fiscal 2022 second quarter financial results will be released Thursday, November 4, 2021, after market close. Following the press release, NortonLifeLock management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.
Fiscal 2022 Q2 Earnings Call
November 4, 2021
2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET
Conference call dial-in and live webcast available on Investor.NortonLifeLock.com
About NortonLifeLock Inc.
NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer's trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we're transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.
CONTACTS
Investor Contact
Mary Lai
Media Contact
Spring Harris
NortonLifeLock Inc.
NortonLifeLock Inc.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE NortonLifeLock Inc.