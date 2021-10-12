CBK Interests, Saber Street Break Ground On Kelsey-Seybold Clinic - Memorial Villages In Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBK Interests and Saber Street recently commemorated the groundbreaking of Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Memorial Villages, a 126,113 square foot, five story class AA medical office building and seven story structured parking garage currently under construction at the bustling corner of I-10 and Campbell Road, the gateway to the City of Spring Valley Village in west Houston. The build-to-suit development will be one of the prominent multi-specialty healthcare provider's signature facilities, setting the standard for convenient and comprehensive medical care.

From left to right: Chris Haley with Saber Street, Chris Hanno with Stephenson Fournier, Matt Phillips with First Horizon Bank, Cullen Kappler with CBK Interests, Rob Choksi with Saber Street, and Rob Ramsey with First Horizon Bank

"The practice of medicine is a complex undertaking which requires a delicate blend of expertise and compassion," said Cullen Kappler, principal of CBK Interests. "I am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the dedicated medical professionals at Kelsey-Seybold Clinic to develop this state-of-the-art facility which will deliver best-in-class healthcare services to the local community."

Kelsey-Seybold's iconic new facility will be a testament to their mission to deliver high-quality, coordinated healthcare in a vertically integrated setting. "Outpatient real estate development has seen tremendous growth in the last decade," said Rob Choksi, Managing Partner of Saber Street. "The development of Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Memorial Villages is a bold step in providing a wide array of clinical, diagnostic and surgical services in a convenient location close to home."

The City of Spring Valley Village also commented on their excitement for the project. "We are proud to welcome Kelsey-Seybold Clinic to our community," said Julie Robinson, the City Administrator. "Healthcare has become front and center in our lives, especially during these trying times of the pandemic. It's important now more than ever that smaller municipalities plan for and incorporate medical services into their development plans."

The project is being co-developed by CBK Interests, Inc. and Saber Street and is owned by CBK SS Wellington MOB LLC, a joint venture partnership of investors sponsored by CBK Interests Inc., Saber Street and Wellington Development Company. Kirksey Architecture provided design and engineering services and Tellepsen was selected as the general contractor. First Horizon Bank provided construction financing.

About CBK Interests & Saber Street

CBK Interests is a boutique real estate company based in Houston, Texas founded in 2014 by Cullen Kappler. CBK Interests specializes in the development, acquisition, and investment opportunities in commercial real estate.

Saber Street is a boutique, full-service commercial real estate company based in Houston, Texas specializing in the sponsorship, development, ownership and operation of healthcare assets. Its principals have owned, developed, leased or managed over 2.9 million square feet and completed over $2.0 billion in principal and service-related transactions in their careers. Focused on transforming trusted relationships into strategic partnerships, Saber Street utilizes its expertise, experience and creativity in the field to collaborate with investors, physicians, ancillary service providers and health systems on their real estate requirements. For more information, please visit https://www.saberstreet.com.

