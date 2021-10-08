AskGrowers Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month in the Cannabis Industry

The month honors and celebrates the many contributions Americans tracing their roots to Spain, Mexico, Central America, South American, and the Spanish-speaking nations of the Caribbean have made to American society and culture

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AskGrowers, a website that educates consumers and provides an in-depth introduction to cannabis for newcomers and experienced connoisseurs alike, has interviewed Hispanic leaders in the cannabis industry in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. The Hispanic community is underrepresented in the legal U.S. cannabis industry and has suffered from cannabis prohibition and police action. AskGrowers celebrates and aims to raise awareness around the Hispanic community participation and leadership in the legal cannabis industry.

Hispanic Heritage Month in the Cannabis Industry offers interviews with the following:

"Cannabis has disproportionately impacted the Hispanic community. We want our readers to learn more about these amazing Hispanic-owned brands and companies and their stories," said Irene Stepanenko, AskGrowers, CEO. and Igor Dunaevsky, Managing Partner, AskGrowers.

About AskGrowers

AskGrowers.com is a cannabis resource portal specializing in the gathering and providing detailed brand and product information from legal cannabis businesses across the United States. Operating entirely online, AskGrowers offers in-depth product reviews and brand profiles designed to keep consumers well-informed and confident of their online cannabis purchases. Founded in New York in 2019, AskGrowers operates offices in New York and Ukraine, and focuses on states with either legal, recreational or medical programs.

