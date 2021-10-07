weavix™ Disrupts Industrial Communication Market: Introduces Converged Communications for Industrial Field Workers

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poised as the leader in digital transformation for industrial organizations, weavix™ launches industry's first Internet of Workers (IoW) platform, focusing on the needs of frontline workers who are traditionally neglected by technological innovation. For the first time, converged communication capabilities, typically reserved for the office, are now available for field workers encompassed in one application. With voice, video, text and data interaction, weavix™ challenges traditional network and communication systems, like Land Mobile Radio (LMR) and Wi-Fi, to digitally transform industry worldwide.

For the first time, converged communications, typically reserved for the office, are now available for frontline workers

Using a private LTE network, weavix™ equips every worker with a durable, smart radio, digital device or mobile application. Instead of traditional industrial analog radio systems, which have typically stayed with only a few key positions, weavix™ guarantees connectivity for all workers in an industrial facility. From their line of devices, weavix™ provides a full range of converged communication capabilities needed to upskill a modern industrial workforce.

"In the office, we use collaboration tools like Zoom, Slack and Microsoft Teams and communicate with peers through text and phone calls every day," says Kevin Turpin, CEO of weavix™ and PK Companies. "But if you need to communicate with anyone in the field, it's a multi-step process, if not impossible. Our clients and partners are having the same problem. Frontline workers need a better way to communicate than just the typical radio systems they've had for the past 50 years, and that didn't exist until now. That's how the concept of weavix™ came about."

weavix™ offers a flexible converged communication and network solution to digitally transform an industrial facility. For converged communications, weavix™ operates on one of its weavix™-certified devices, a personal mobile, or a combination of the two. As a network, weavix™ can deploy and operate on its own private LTE, use public LTE or wi-fi systems, or integrate with any existing system without added strain, using Radio over IP (RoIP).

As a managed service provider (MSP), weavix™ ensures a hassle-free experience for their clientele. All products are managed entirely by weavix™, guaranteeing the most up-to-date hardware, network capabilities and software solutions available, with unlimited support and replacements.

Despite other connected worker platforms simply digitizing paper-based processes, weavix™ developed the concept of the Internet of Workers, keeping frontline workers at the forefront of technical innovation. weavix™weavix advances industrial connectivity from a frontline perspective to act as a truly connected worker platform.

About weavix™

weavix™, industry's first Internet of Workers (IoW) platform, revolutionizes industrial communication for the frontline worker. Combining voice, video, text and data interaction onto one platform, weavix™ offers near limitless converged communication capabilities to the field. Using reliable, industrial-grade private LTE, the weavix™ platform is dedicated to empowering frontline workers worldwide. For a safer, connected workforce, visit weavix.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE weavix