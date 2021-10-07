Reproductive Biology Associates Welcomes Erin Lewis, MD to its Renowned Team of Reproductive Endocrinologists REI and former Harvard educator, Dr. Lewis to provide comprehensive fertility services to aspiring parents in the Atlanta metro area

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reproductive Biology Associates (RBA), an international leader in fertility treatment that provides a full range of care for aspiring parents in Atlanta and throughout Georgia and is a part The Prelude Network™ (Prelude), announces today the addition of Dr. Erin Lewis to its team of award-winning reproductive endocrinologists and infertility specialists (REI).

Erin Lewis

Based out of RBA's Sandy Springs and Marietta locations, Dr. Lewis will provide a full range of comprehensive fertility services that address both female and male infertility, including diagnostics, treatment options such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), intrauterine insemination (IUI), preimplantation genetic testing, fertility preservation, LGBTQ+ services, third party reproductive services, donor programs and more.

"We are very excited to welcome Dr. Lewis to our team of physicians and continue on our mission of providing aspiring parents with individualized and compassionate care that is complimented by our advanced science and technologies in reproductive health," says Andrew A. Toledo, M.D., CEO of RBA. "We look forward to the contributions Dr. Lewis will make to our practice and the impact she will have on our patients."

A member of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), Dr. Lewis is board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI). She completed her REI fellowship at Brigham and Women's Hospital and her OB/GYN residency at UCLA Medical Center. Dr. Lewis also graduated cum laude from Yale University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Latin American Studies and Fine Arts. She attended the University of Southern California for Pre-Med studies and earned her Doctorate of Medicine from Boston University Medical School.

In addition to practicing medicine, Dr. Lewis has also contributed to important research and has published studies in multiple medical journals. She has also served as an educator at Harvard Medical School's OB/GYN Core Clerkship Seminar Series, where she led lectured on endometriosis and pelvic anatomy.

About The Prelude Network™

The Prelude Network ™ (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S., is the clinic network of Inception Fertility- a company whose mission is to shift the paradigm of the fertility market through its family of brands by raising the standard of care, streamlining the patient journey into an integrated system and enhancing the overall patient experience.

Each clinic, as part of the Prelude Network, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has over 40 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing and egg/embryo storage, among others.

About Reproductive Biology Associates

Founded in 1983 and based in Atlanta, RBA is the oldest continuously operating full-service private fertility treatment center in the United States and is led by reproductive endocrinologists Daniel B. Shapiro, MD ; Andrew A. Toledo, MD; and Zsolt Peter Nagy, PhD, who specializes in embryology . Since its establishment, the center's mission has focused on the development, improvement, and application of clinical and applied sciences to improve fertility care, with its RBA team being responsible for several notable firsts in reproductive medicine.

The Prelude Network™ (Prelude), the largest and fastest growing network of top tier fertility practices in the U.S., helps patients achieve their best possible pregnancy outcomes through access to top-tier centers, such as RBA. With more than 70 internationally recognized reproductive endocrinologists, Prelude places emphasis on the best clinical protocols and scientific advancements and sharing these best practices across its network.

