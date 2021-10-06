Elysium Health™ Announces the Launch of FORMAT™ Advanced Immune Support The first and only complete immune product to uniquely combine a daily immunomodulatory supplement with an intermittent senolytic complex to combat immune aging and support a healthy immune system

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elysium Health, Inc.™, a leading life sciences company developing clinically validated health products based on advancements in aging research, today announced the launch of FORMAT™, the first and only immune product to uniquely pair a daily immunomodulatory supplement with an intermittent senolytic complex to combat the effects of immune aging and provide complete immune support. Format's daily immunomodulatory supplement combines micronutrients, which are critical at every stage of the immune response, with a Free Radical Protection Complex containing antioxidants including sulforaphane and elderberry and an Autophagy Activation Complex that includes bioavailable green tea phytosomes and chalcone flavonoids. The formulation of Format's Senolytic Complex is based on research conducted at Mayo Clinic by James Kirkland, M.D., Ph.D., Elysium Scientific Advisory Board member and director of the Robert and Arlene Kogod Center on Aging at Mayo Clinic.

The Senolytic Complex contains a powerful blend of quercetin and fisetin to help the body manage senescent cells, which supports healthy immune function and combats immunosenescence. Dr. Kirkland advises on studying the potential uses of natural products for alleviating age-related dysfunction or disorders and about assays for tracking fundamental aging processes.

"At Elysium Health, we develop novel products with the world's best scientists and institutions at the forefront of aging research to help people lead healthier lives," said Elysium Health CEO Eric Marcotulli. "As a company focused on aging research, addressing age-related decline in immune function has been part of our product pipeline for several years. Format is the first and only product to address immune aging by uniquely combining a daily immune supplement to support healthy immune function with an intermittent senolytic complex to help the body manage senescent cells and combat inflammaging and immunosenescence."

Immunosenescence, which broadly describes age-related decline of the immune system, is a natural part of the aging process that occurs universally, even in healthy adults. One potential cause of this age-related decline is the accumulation of senescent cells—cells that stop dividing but remain metabolically active. The accumulation of senescent cells places a burden on the immune system, contributes to inflammation, and has been associated with numerous health concerns. Recent research has also shown that senescent immune cells have the ability to accelerate systemic aging. In people of any age, the immune system can be quickly compromised as a result of various lifestyle factors, including lack of sleep, a diet poor in fruits and vegetables and high in fat, anxiety and chronic stress, smoking, and excessive alcohol consumption—according to the National Institutes of Health, drinking to excess on even a single occasion slows your body's ability to ward off infections for up to 24 hours.

"Format is unique in combining a daily immunomodulatory cocktail with intermittent, proven senolytic compounds to clear senescent cells," said Elysium Health chief scientist and director of the Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research at MIT Dr. Leonard Guarente. "It is a safe way to provide multi-pronged immune support that is not available in any other health supplement. Indeed, a recent preclinical study by Yousefzadeh et al. published in Nature demonstrated that senescent hematopoietic cells can play a critical role in aging and health decline."

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in Elysium Health through its licensing arm, Mayo Clinic Ventures. Mayo Clinic and Dr. Kirkland will not receive any revenue directly related to Format. Mayo Clinic uses any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.

Elysium Health's™ mission is to solve the biggest challenges in health with science, to help people lead healthier lives. Working directly with the world's leading scientists and clinicians, Elysium Health™ is committed to translating critical advancements in aging research into health solutions people can access today. Learn more at www.elysiumhealth.com .

