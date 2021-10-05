Wyatt S. Beazley IV Named Chief Operating Officer of Williams Mullen

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Mullen is pleased to announce that Wyatt S. Beazley IV has been named Chief Operating Officer of the firm. In this role, he will oversee Williams Mullen's operations throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Mr. Beazley joined Williams Mullen in 1992 as an associate. He is a partner and member of the firm's board of directors and was appointed the firm's general counsel in 2018. Mr. Beazley is an accomplished corporate and transactional attorney who spent his career advising clients in the health care industry. He also previously served as chair of the firm's Health Care Section.

"Wyatt has a deep understanding of both the business operations and the culture at Williams Mullen," stated Woody Fowler, president and chief executive officer of Williams Mullen. "He is a terrific choice for the role of Chief Operating Officer."

"I am very pleased to have this opportunity to work with Woody, the board and our talented team of employees in a new capacity and continue our tradition of success," said Wyatt Beazley.

Mr. Beazley is a longstanding community leader. He is the immediate past chair of the board of MCV Foundation. He also previously served on the board of The Doorways and the YMCA of Greater Richmond.

He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia in 1989 and his law degree, cum laude, from the University of Richmond School of Law in 1992.

Mr. Beazley will continue to practice law. Craig L. Rascoe, who served as firm's COO since 2009, is preparing for retirement.

About Williams Mullen

Williams Mullen is a regional full-service law firm with approximately 240 attorneys in offices across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Since our firm began in 1909, our goal has been to provide business and legal solutions to help our clients' businesses thrive. Visit us at www.williamsmullen.com.

