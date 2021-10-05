Travel Insured International Launches Cruise Travel Protection Plan

GLASTONBURY, Conn., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Insured International has launched its new, cruise-specific travel protection product, Cruise Trip Protector. As part of Travel Insured's Tour Protector series, this product is designed to meet the needs of today's cruise passenger.

Along with pre-departure benefits like Trip Cancellation and optional Cancel for Any Reason, this plan offers post-departure coverages like Single Supplement, Missed Tour or Cruise Connection, and Trip Delay. Cruise Trip Protector also includes additional benefits for recent requirements by some cruise providers for extra coverage related to Accident & Sickness Medical Expense and coverage for Medical Evacuations.

Recent Cruise Requirements: Medical Expense and Evacuation Coverage

As the travel industry continues to adapt, it's important for travelers to understand the safety requirements of each cruise line. Some cruise providers are mandating travel insurance for unvaccinated passengers setting sail from Florida and requiring each unvaccinated guest to provide proof of insurance with Accident and Sickness Medical Expense coverage and Emergency Medical Evacuation coverage that meets certain minimum standards.

Travel Insured's Cruise Trip Protector provides travelers with up to $50,000 in Accident & Sickness Medical Expense coverage and up to $250,000 in Medical Evacuation coverage.

Other Cruise-Specific Benefits

As a niche travel product, Cruise Trip Protector includes valuable, relevant insurance benefits just for cruisers. Missing a cruise connection, facing delays or diversions, and issues related to single supplement pricing are all unique challenges for which the plan benefits can provide assistance. Cruise Trip Protector also features the optional Travel Inconvenience benefit which pays a stated amount per stated inconvenience.

Missed Tour or Cruise Connection: Applies if you miss your cruise departure because your arrival at your trip destination is delayed for at least three hours. This benefit reimburses up to $500 in certain unplanned losses and expenses, including the additional transportation cost to join your trip if your delay is caused by a covered reason.

Single Supplement: This benefit may apply if you experience a change in the per person occupancy rate for your pre-paid, non-refundable lodging. If a person booked to share accommodations with you cancels or interrupts his/her trip due to any of the covered reasons applicable to Trip Cancellation or Trip Interruption and you do not cancel or interrupt your trip, you could be eligible for reimbursement up to the stated maximum benefit amount.

Optional Travel Inconvenience: This optional benefit upgrade includes 15 covered reasons. This pays a fixed amount per stated inconvenience up to a benefit maximum. Some of the reasons include:

"Travel insurance is no longer one-size-fits-all," says Travel Insured's VP of Strategic Partnerships, Isaac Cymrot. "Consumers want to pair their trip with the right coverage, not necessarily a product designed as a catch-all with benefits that may not apply to them. We created this product to provide cruisers with a combination of our core travel protection products and new benefits that are relevant to their specific trip type."

Cancellation Coverage for the Unexpected

Travelers can plan their cruises with confidence knowing there are 25 covered reasons for Trip Cancellation included under the Cruise Trip Protector plan. This includes a Trip Cancellation peril for insufficient or excessive water levels regarding river cruises.

This product also features Cancel for Any Reason coverage as an optional benefit upgrade. Each cancellation benefit has different requirements and reimbursement amounts.

Trip Cancellation: The Trip Cancellation benefit is included in the base Cruise Trip Protector coverage. Cancelling your trip for a covered reason any time prior to the scheduled departure date can reimburse up to 100% of your pre-paid, non-refundable trip cost.

Optional Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR): CFAR can be added to the Cruise Trip Protector at an additional cost to cover cancellations outside of what is covered under the Trip Cancellation benefit. CFAR can reimburse up to 75% of prepaid, non-refundable trip cost if you cancel your trip for any reason at least 48 hours prior to your scheduled departure date. CFAR must be purchased within 21 days of the date your initial deposit made toward your trip is received. Additional terms apply.

An additional cost applies if optional coverages are added to a plan. In addition, to add CFAR and certain optional coverages, customers must meet eligibility criteria.

This plan is not currently available to residents of the following states: MO, MT, NY, OR, PA and WA.

About Travel Insured International

Founded in 1994, Travel Insured International (TII) is a leading travel insurance provider, offering quality worldwide travel insurance protection for more than 25 years. Products include Emergency Assistance and Evacuation, Trip Cancellation and Trip Interruption Protection, Baggage Insurance, Airline Ticket Protection, and plans that include medical benefits. TII is part of the Crum & Forster Accident & Health Division. Rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best (2020), Crum & Forster is a national property and casualty group of insurance companies owned by parent company Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Since 2000, Crum & Forster Accident & Health has offered a robust portfolio of specialty insurance and reinsurance products, including medical stop loss and excess, specialty risk, pet, travel and other voluntary and affinity benefits.

