ATI accelerates impact, launches Innovation Resource Hub with govmates

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology International (ATI) is proud to launch the Innovation Resource Hub, the first-ever ecosystem of resources dedicated to helping non-traditional defense contractors succeed in federal R&D. ATI has partnered with govmates, the premier teaming partner platform for government contractors, to create the offering for all ATI-managed consortia.

The Innovation Resource Hub includes access to the govmates matchmaking platform, as well as a plethora of resources and support to common challenges for non-traditionals and small businesses, such as: access to capital, cyber and supply chain security, infrastructure support, legal and intellectual property rights, human capital, mergers and acquisitions support, and more.

With 23 active collaborations spanning various technology areas, ATI is adding to its suite of services available to more than 3,700 collective consortia members.

"ATI is excited to join forces with govmates in launching the Innovation Resource Hub. The platform will offer a suite of services focused on supporting non-traditional contractors to better serve their federal Government clients," said Chris Van Metre, President and CEO of ATI. "The ATI and govmates strategic partnership will enhance collaboration opportunities and foster teaming among consortia members and other companies seeking to expand their business into the government contracting market."

The govmates matchmaking platform facilitates formulaic and methodical teaming introductions in support of federal contracts. With more than 29,000 matches and 5,600 teaming and procurement introductions across a membership of 4,500 non-traditionals, the govmates platform equips ATI consortia members with more capabilities to win government projects through greater visibility among government, industry, and academia.

"govmates chose to partner with ATI, because ATI shares our core values of ethics and collaboration," said Katie Bilek, Co-Founder and Partner of govmates. "Together, we're accelerating impact and supporting the continued evolution of innovation in support of the U.S. government."

The partnership demonstrates ATI's deep commitment to supporting the innovation community to help solve our nation's greatest technological challenges. Both ATI and govmates are united in bringing forth the best and brightest technology providers of all backgrounds to deliver innovation that saves lives, enables the warfighter, and diversifies the industrial base. By leveraging the resources of ATI – the pioneer in R&D collaboration management – with the technology and agility of govmates, the federal government will receive more national security solutions to meet its mission-focused needs.

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation's most pressing challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI accelerates impact by using the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies.

