Sentral West Midtown at Star Metals Introduces A Unique Live - Work - Travel Community in Atlanta's Most Exciting Neighborhood Fully-Open Star Metals Residences Becomes the Newest Location in Sentral's Network and Marks the First in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Metals Residences is now Sentral West Midtown at Star Metals, offering a modern, flexible living experience within Atlanta's desirable West Midtown neighborhood. The luxury 409-unit community expands the proptech brand's network to 10 thriving residential communities across the country and introduces Atlantans to Home+, a new category in flexible living that combines the comforts of home with the adventures of travel.

Sentral West Midtown at Star Metals is walking distance to the neighborhood’s best attractions

Located at 1050 Howell Mill Road, Sentral West Midtown at Star Metals is steps away from Atlanta's best restaurants, entertainment, and high-end retail and in close proximity to downtown business centers, Midtown, and Buckhead.

Sentral's signature flexible living model allows residents and guests to live in Sentral West Midtown at Star Metals for any period of time, whether a month, a quarter, or multiple years. Plus, starting in 2022, qualifying residents can also monetize their homes through Sentral's managed homesharing service, enabling them to offset 25 percent or more of their total rent while they travel and explore the world.

Residents can enjoy a variety of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom floor plans that come either unfurnished or designer-furnished by Sentral, the latter featuring stunning finishes and features that provide ultimate comfort and functionality. First-class amenities include a curated year-round events calendar, rooftop pool and grilling area with panoramic 360-degree views of Atlanta, state-of-the-art fitness center, dog spa, networking café and various indoor and outdoor coworking spaces—all providing a vibrant Sentral experience.

"Atlanta is a tech-minded city with an entrepreneurial spirit. We are thrilled to expand the Sentral network and bring our vision of home to one of the fastest-growing and dynamic cities in the nation," said Jon Slavet, CEO of Sentral. "Sentral West Midtown at Star Metals' residents and guests will not only immerse themselves in the ultimate live-work-travel lifestyle in the center of Atlanta's prime shopping, dining, and entertainment district, but they'll also get to go anywhere within Sentral's network of flexible and connected communities and live life on their own terms."

Sentral West Midtown at Star Metals features an expansive retail space that complements the new urbanism concept of the district. Residents will have access to compelling food and beverage offerings: Prevail Coffee, Savi Provisions, a specialty grocer offering locally sourced produce, deli and made-to-order food items, Wagamama, the noted U.K.- based pan-Asian restaurant chain with sister locations in Boston and New York City, and Sweetgreen, the popular fast-casual salad chain.

"We are truly delighted to be partnering with Sentral to transition Star Metals Residences to Sentral West Midtown at Star Metals," said W. Allen Morris, Chairman and CEO of The Allen Morris Company. "Sentral clearly has one of the most innovative and compelling residential models in the world, and this project is beyond-idyllic as its first Atlanta location."

Located on both sides of Howell Mill Road at 11th Street and wrapping around the fabled Northside Tavern, Sentral West Midtown at Star Metals is part of the $350M mixed-use Star Metals Atlanta, which also includes Star Metals Offices, a 267,000 square foot office building with 40,000 square feet of retail and showroom space, and Star Metals Hotel, a 176-key boutique hotel, each with unique ground floor and rooftop restaurants, bars and café concepts.

In 2022, qualifying residents at Sentral West Midtown at Star Metals will be able to access Sentral's proprietary managed homesharing service and be able to welcome short-term stays with a two-night minimum. Powered by the brand's innovative digital platform, Sentral handles all homesharing logistics, providing housekeeping, photography, insurance, and around-the-clock service.

Sentral is backed by ICONIQ Capital and has assembled world-class partners in technology, hospitality, and multifamily to support the business with talent, resources, and best practices. Highgate, the Bozzuto Group, and Ascendant Capital Partners are investors and active board members. To date, over $500M has been invested in this game-changing flexible living platform.

Sentral West Midtown at Star Metals joins Sentral's expanding network of connected communities, currently operating in seven vibrant gateway cities: Los Angeles (Sentral DTLA at 732 S. Spring, Sentral DTLA at 755 S. Spring), Austin (Sentral East Austin at 1630 E. Sixth, Sentral East Austin at 1614 E. Sixth), Seattle (Sentral First Hill, Sentral SLU), Denver (Sentral Union Station), Chicago (Sentral Michigan Avenue), and Miami (Sentral Wynwood).

ABOUT SENTRAL

Sentral is redefining home through a more flexible and connected way to live, travel and work. Sentral invites individuals to LIVE and STAY for any length of time in amenity-rich buildings within the country's most vibrant, walkable neighborhoods. With a turn-key managed homesharing service that boasts thoughtful service and user-friendly technology, Sentral is creating a global community of modern adventurers with the freedom to monetize their homes, explore their passion for travel, and live life on their own terms. Sentral.com @SentralLife

ABOUT THE ALLEN MORRIS COMPANY

The Allen Morris Company is one of the largest real estate firms in the Southeast U.S., completing their 85th development project and specializing in office buildings, multi-family residential, hotels, mixed-use developments, leasing and brokerage, and property management. With offices in Miami, Coral Gables, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Atlanta, The Allen Morris Company has served its business and investment clients for 62 years. AllenMorris.com @allenmorrisco

Sentral West Midtown at Star Metals offers spacious apartments with compelling amenities and a highly connected community.

