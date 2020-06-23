ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 23 WIFR would like to apologize for the delay of the installation of our top mount antenna that will mark the completion of our transition to our new frequency. Unfortunately the coronavirus pandemic caused delays is the FCC repack of many stations across the country. As of July 6, we still do not have an installation date scheduled with our tower crew. Viewers are asked to check back to this page as we’ll update information as we get it.

In addition to our top mount antenna construction our parent company, Gray Media, Inc., is working to secure a frequency to create a translator station that will allow us to broadcast a stronger signal to the NE where the FCC required us to suppress our signal to avoid any interference with a station in Milwaukee, WI. We have no information or timeline on when this project will be completed. Again, we will post updates here as we get them.

Viewers may recall that on January 15 the stations of 23 WIFR transitioned to a new frequency as part of the FCC channel repack.

In November of 2019 we attempted to transition to this frequency however when many viewers to the NE of the station had problems receiving the signal we transitioned back back to the old frequency while technical issues could be worked on.

Viewers to the NE may not receive our Antenna TV, COZI and ION channels until our construction is completed.

Since we will be on two different frequencies at the same time during this phase of our transition, some viewers who can receive both signals viewers may receive a 23.1 and a 23.11 which will be duplicates of our CBS stream.

Most viewers use a simple auto rescan to tune in the new frequency. Viewers who manually tune their TV receivers should tune to digital channel 28 or 557.00 mhz. If they can't receive the signal they should tune to digital channel 23 or 527.00 mhz where the duplicate CBS stream can be found.

Instructions on how to perform an auto scan can be found below and in the video attached to this article.

We would like to thank T-Mobile for allowing us to use our old frequency past our deadline. We would also like to thank Weigel Broadcasting for allowing us to channel share on channel 35, digital 23.

We apologize for all the channel scanning confusion.

Why stations are moving frequencies?

In 2017, the Federal Communications Commission ordered TV stations to move from the 600mhz range and 23 WIFR’s frequency is in that range. The FCC then auctioned the spectrum space to cell phone and other wireless companies to give them more capacity.

Rescanning is very easy and doesn’t require any new equipment. Here are the steps to follow:

1. Find the remote that changes your channels.

2. Press Menu then select “Channel Setup” or Broadcast Setup” on the menu. If you can’t find these options check your owner’s manual or search online for your television’s specific instructions.

3. Select “Scan,” “Auto Scan,” “Channel Search” or “Auto Program.” Then click to start the search.

The TV should then search for available signals and lock in 23 WIFR’s new frequency along with other local stations.

Viewers can email questions to engineeringquestions@wifr.com.

Cable, satellite and streaming subscribers do not need to do anything. They will continue to receive the 23 WIFR channels without making any changes.