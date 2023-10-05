Skip to content
First Alert Weather
Livestream
Football Frenzy
I-team
Submit a News Tip
Advertise with Us
Home
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
First Alert Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
WIFR Investigates
I-team
Investigate TV
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Culver’s Kids Birthday Submissions
VetsRoll
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
Community Calendar
Contests
Daily Deals
Livestream
See It Send It
Submit a News Tip
News Tips
Politics
Eye on Politics
Election Results
Crime Stoppers
Sports
Football Frenzy
Scoreboard
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
WIFR Jobs and Internships
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Programming Schedule
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Antenna TV
WIFR Newsletter
Latest Newscasts