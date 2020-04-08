Zimmerman: RU about much more than football

J.T. Zimmerman's second offseason at Rockford University has been a little bit differentl than his first.

The Regents hired him about one year ago and now he's being forced to change up his recruitment pitch as he is unable to meet players face to face.

Zimmerman went 1-9 in his first season at RU, but he's facing some new challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Regents head coach is now doing all of his work on his phone and computer communicating with staff, players and recruits.

As fear grows over a potential disruption to the 2020 football season, Zimmerman believes that will not be an issue and that is exactly what he is telling high school seniors.

"I truly believe there will be a football season, but we're much bigger than football," said Zimmerman. "Getting your education and growing as a man and all of those type of things are still going to be there. We still want to get those guys to Rockford University and they can have a great experience. I think there will be football, but there's a lot of things they can do even if it does get pushed back or something like that. I'm reassuring them that regardless, there's an opportunity for you here, we want you here and all of those type of things."