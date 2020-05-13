Woolsey closes in on dream with commitment to Olney

Trey Woolsey wants to play Division I basketball, but the Oregon senior believes in order to make that jump, he's going to have to spend a season or two at the JUCO level.

He decided to head down state and signed with Olney Central College.

Woolsey picked the Blue Knights while at home joining a team that is fresh off of a 24-7 year.

The senior was unable to help the Hawks win a regional title, but he did surpass Bob Barnett this past season as Oregon's all-time leading scorer.

Woolsey says the pandemic canceled some of his school visits, but he says he had a really good experience with Olney's coaches.

"I worked with Olney in school seventh hour and the dude worked me out and he's just a great guy," said Woolsey. "Coach Wyllie worked me out and I really loved all of the workouts we were doing and just their motto of being better so be the best version of yourself you can be every day. I just felt like that school really cared about me and really trusted and believed in me so I just thought that was the best choice."