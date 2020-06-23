Williams gets back on track following shutdown

Whether it's on the hardwood or at the dragway, T.C. Williams is all about competition.

The former Winnebago basketball player says people may not think it, but he takes a very similar approach to both sports.

"You've got to be calm, you've got to be collected and you can't let your emotions get the best of you," said Williams. "Otherwise you'll screw up. I've had my fair share of screw-ups in basketball and in drag racing so you just have to stay calm, relax and have fun."

Basketball and drag racing have both been on the shelf for much of the pandemic, but Williams got to at least get back in the driver's seat this weekend at the Byron Dragway.

He says it's been a lot of work getting the car back into racing shape.

"A lot of late nights, put it that way." Williams said. "I've got my grandpa, I've got a good buddy of mine that comes out and helps and then my dad and myself as well. We're working on it. We didn't get out last weekend, but we put a lot of work in over the week and a lot of it is just some small tinkering to make sure it's alright."

The engine sounded more than alright for Williams who also needs a little fine-tuning before he can hit the track.

Just like basketball, he says there is plenty of practice in the offseason.

"It's a lot of practice," said Williams. "My dad and I hit it year round when we're sitting in the house, we have a little practice tree that we've got in the garage so I'm hitting it with him so I've got a good feel for it. It's hard. It's not easy. Not everybody can do it."

Williams is currently attending Wisconsin-Platteville and says while he did not play basketball his freshman year, he is thinking about joining the team his sophomore season.