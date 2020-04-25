Titans add Harlem grad Anthony McKinney after the draft

Anthony McKinney's football journey started late, but the Harlem grad made every moment count. Now, the former Huskies lineman is on his way to Tennessee, as the Titans sign McKinney as an undrafted free agent.

McKinney did not start playing football until his junior year at Harlem. He then went the junior college route and played two years at Iowa Western Community College, where he became a four-star recruit according to 247Sports.com. McKinney was the number three ranked JUCO offensive tackle in the country at the time. At 6'8" and 314 pounds, D-1 schools came calling for him. He chose Texas Christian over Oklahoma, Georgia, Iowa State and Michigan State.

He played in 24 games in two seasons at TCU, starting in 20 of them. McKinney impressed enough scouts to earn an invite to this past season's Hula Bowl. Now, he'll get the chance to impress the Tennessee coaching staff.