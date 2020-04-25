Stillman Valley assistant coach Scott Rempfer cancer-free

It was a battle Scott Rempfer knew he was built for. The good news finally came. The Stillman Valley assistant football coach won his battle with cancer.

The Cardinals football team Twitter account tweeted Saturday afternoon the doctors told Rempfer he was cancer-free. The tweet added "all thoughts and prayers have worked".

The special education teacher was told at the beginning of last season that a tumor on the side of his face was cancer. Rempfer has spent more than 20 years at Stillman Valley.

