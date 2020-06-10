Snider, Orangeville raise expectations for their 'last dance'

Steve Snider's first season at the helm of Orangeville football will be the program's last in the NUIC before it switches to eight-man.

The 29-year-old says expectations were high before the school made that decision and now they are even higher.

The Broncos qualified for the playoffs last year for a third straight season, which was the first time the program had done that in more than 25 years.

But dwindling numbers in enrollment only gives Orangeville one more shot as the school is putting an emphasis on player safety as it heads for the Illinois 8-Man Football Association in 2021.

Snider, who was just promoted to athletic director this week, says the Broncos will have plenty of things to use as motivation this fall and this being their last dance is definitely one of them.

"I think the expectations going in were really high even before this so I think they might even be a little bit more now at least from the outside looking in," said Snider. "I'm going to use it to our advantage. We all just got done watching 'The Last Dance' on ESPN. I know we're no 90's Bulls, but I think we're going to play it off pretty big as our last, at least for the immediate future, year as an 11-man football team."