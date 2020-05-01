Snappers cooking up ball park food for fans

A beautiful day like this is meant to be spent at the ball park, but with no games for the foreseeable future, the Snappers are still trying to give their fans a taste of the ball park experience.

The Beloit minor league squad is providing a drive-thru Wednesdays through Fridays for anyone who is missing those game day snacks.

At the moment, there are meals with burgers, brats and hot dogs ranging from $6 to $8.

Snappers General Manager Jeff Gray says it's the least they can do for their fans and the community and they hope to stay on their minds for when baseball eventually returns.

"Not being able to play baseball right now in these challenging times, we wanted to be able to do something for the community," said Gray. "Being able to serve ball park food and comfort food to folks in the area, this is a small thing we can do. We're getting some burgers and brats and hot dogs in peoples' hands to get them thinking about baseball so when we're able to play, it'll be ready to go."

If you would like to grab some food, the Snappers drive-thru will be open next week from noon to 5 p.m. To place your order, you can call (608) 362-2272.