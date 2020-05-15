Snappers, Riverbend Authority remain committed to stadium project

The Riverbend Stadium Authority and the Snappers want the stateline to know that they are still committed to the downtown Beloit stadium project during the pandemic.

The group still expects to break ground on the 3,800-seat venue in June and expect to have it finished during the early part of the 2021 season.

The RSA is leaning on Hendricks Commercial Properties and John Gackstetter to manage the design and construction phase of the project.

“I know there are a lot of hurdles to get over, including permitting, final design, costing, fund raising, MLB decisions and use agreements,” added Gackstetter. “Thanks to the dedication of the RSA, I am confident we will have all agreements complete and executed by May 2020, and we hope to be playing baseball at the new stadium by early season 2021.”