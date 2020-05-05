Sikura, IceHogs teammates start fund for local healthcare workers

IceHogs captain Tyler Sikura and his teammates started a fund to support local healthcare workers.

Sikura posted to his Twitter that he has collected $1,000 for the “IceHogs Players' Fund for Health Care Workers” and he would like fans to match it.

"We are asking you, the best fans in the AHL, to match it to support the front-line workers who are putting themselves and their families at risk to save lives," said Sikura on Twitter.

This fund will be used to support any of the local emergency department nurses, techs or aids who may become infected with COVID-19 to help with childcare, groceries, etc.

If you would like to donate, you can visit the IceHogs players, you can visit their GoFundMe page here.