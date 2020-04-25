Rockford's James Robinson signs with Jaguars as a priority free agent

Rockford native James Robinson put on a show at the East-West Shrine Game. He had impressive numbers at the NFL Draft Combine. He ran wild during the FCS playoffs, including a school-record 297 yards against Southeast Missouri in the first round. Despite the stats, Robinson did not hear his name called in the 2020 NFL Draft.

After the draft concluded, Robinson tweeted out one word, "Bet.". Not long after, Robinson found his new home in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a priority free agent. Robinson's agent, Samantha Sankovich of PFS Agency, confirmed the signing in an email to WIFR.

Robinson finished his career at Illinois State second in rushing yards (4,444), rushing touchdowns (44), all-purpose yards (5,218) and total touchdowns (46).

At this year's East-West Shrine Bowl, he racked up 136 total yards (80 rushing, 56 receiving) and scored the longest touchdown in the history of the game (63-yard rushing score).

He was named a consensus first-team All-American by the Associated Press, Walter Camp Football Foundation, the AFCA, HERO Sports, and STATS FCS after his senior season.

Robinson was also a beast during his high school days at Lutheran. The former Crusader is the IHSA all-time leading rusher with 9,045 yards and 158 rushing touchdowns. He also holds the state record for most career points scored with 948. He was a Class 4A All-State selection in 2015. His 158 touchdowns his tied for fourth on the NFHS all-time list nationwide.