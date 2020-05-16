Rockford University's Seaver Center gets a needed upgrade

Rockford University has turned a negative into a positive, using the time and empty campus from the coronavirus pandemic, to put the finishing touches on the Seaver Center renovations. Now, the Physical Education Building is almost ready to make its debut.

Regents athletes will have quite the surprise when they return to RU in the fall. The university added a brand new fitness center and weight room. New classrooms and a new lobby have also been added throughout the building. It's all part of a $3.5 million project to upgrade the center.

Assistant Director of Athletics Jennifer Saylor is part of the team overseeing the construction. She said it's great to see the progress, but it comes with its challenges.

"I like my day being different every single day, but it's been a process too," said Saylor. "During the winter time, we actually had to keep men's, women's basketball, men's volleyball practicing in our facility during that time."

"We were doing a lot of cleaning, getting game day operations trying to restructure even where our fans went to the restroom so just a lot of planning and operating and trying to figure things out."