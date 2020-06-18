Rockford Speedway hosting season opener June 27

The green light is being given to the Rockford Speedway.

On Wednesday night, the track announced on its Facebook page that the first race of the year will take place on Saturday, June 27.

Rockford Speedway was supposed to kick-off its 73rd season back in mid-April. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was forced to keep its doors shut.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place and it's recommended that fans wear masks.

General manager David Deery says capacity will be limited between 25 and 30 percent, which is somewhere around 1,500 people, and he says he feels comfortable with their safety protocol.

"It's great, exciting news for the Rockford community and the racing world," said Deery. "It's been a long path to get here, but we're excited and we're looking forward to putting race cars on the track and fans in the stands again. We've worked with the Winnebago County Health Department and got approval yesterday to hold events at a limited capacity. We're not a full boat like we were. We'd like to be, but we'll take what we'll get and we'll start from there."

Deery is hoping to have tickets for sale on the website this Monday.