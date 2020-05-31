Rockford Christian's Hougan signs to play soccer at Aurora University

Despite the lack of sports in the Stateline, high school athletes are still getting recognized for their accomplishments. Rockford Christian's Maddie Hougan now gets ready for her next chapter in soccer.

Hougan did not get the senior sendoff she had hoped for. The coronavirus pandemic canceled her senior year of soccer.

"We've been working so hard in the offseason. So not being able to put our hard work on the field and playing games and compete, it was really disappointing."

The outside midfielder scored 21 goals and had 18 assists in three years on varsity.

"I think we would've been pretty good, because we would've just had a lot more experience," said Hougan. "We would've built off the momentum and try to prove ourselves again this season."

Hougan signed her letter of intent to play at Aurora University. But Rockford Christian will always be home.

"I've been able to connect with a lot of people that I probably wouldn't have otherwise connected with."

She said one of her favorites memories was winning a regional as a freshman. But the relationships made on the pitch will last for a long time off the pitch.

"We always found a way to make it fun. Just scrimmaging and pushing each other to the best of our abilities was always really fun," explained Hougan. "Just messing with each other and saying I'm going to beat you, no I'm going to beat you. It's just always really fun to compete against your own teammates in practice, so I'll definitely miss that."