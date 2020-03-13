Rock Valley suspends spring sports seasons

Rock Valley College announced that its spring sports will be suspended through Friday, April 3.

Practices will continue for baseball and softball as long as the college remains open.

"RVC Athletics understands this is an emotional time for many," said RVC Athletic Director Darin Monroe. "The safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff remains our top priority."

RVC has until April 10 to make a decision on the status of the 2020 seasons for both baseball and softball.