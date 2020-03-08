Rock Valley returns from nationals with the hardware

Winning championships at Rock Valley College is nothing new. The men's bowling team won the NJCAA National Championship in just its second season, while the women finished third in their first year. The two teams came home to quite the celebration on Sunday.

Friends and family filled the parking lot at RVC for a mini tailgate to welcome home the champs. The men's team won the title by more than 400 pins after finishing as runner-up last year. Auburn grad Matt Siegel and Hononegah grads Jacob sommer and Dylan Hamil each earned All-American honors.

Individually, the women's team had a banner weekend as well. Team captain and East grad Tegan Peterson won the All-Events title and the Kermit Helmer Most Valuable Bowler Award. Angel Grinnall was named an All-American, while Christina Simon and Amanda Wallace also took home the doubles championship.

The bowlers said the individual awards are nice, but the team success is most important.

"I honestly have no idea. It was a lot of support from friends and family. I wouldn't be able to do it without my teammates," said Peterson. "They're so supportive and got me through every single step of the way."

"It means little compared to winning a national championship with your team," said Hamil. "Because, they all worked so hard and they pushed me to be the guy I am today. All the credit goes out to my team."

Men's sophomore Casey Kiefler was happy to get a second crack at winning the title.

"It was definitely a lot of motivation to come back and bring home first place," said Kiefler. "Considering, we're building a legacy here at Rock Valley. The team bowled great. Our team chemistry was amazing all weekend."