Rock Valley coaches deliver signs of congratulations to graduates

It appears as if there will be no graduation ceremonies this spring and instead of leaving athletes to ponder at home about what that experience could have been like, Rock Valley College coaches are bringing a sign of support to their players.

Tuesday morning was men's basketball head coach Tyler Bredehoeft's turn to knock on doors of his sophomores like Guilford grad Nick Phillips and East grad Charles Burnell.

Bredehoeft and assistant Forrest Hicks handed out class of 2020 signs so players could stick them in their front yards.

While this is no ceremony, Bredehoeft says the RVC coaches needed to do something for their athletes who have given so much to the different programs.

"These guys have put a lot of work into the classroom for two years or three years or wherever they're sitting and I think it's important they get some kind of experience of the graduation," said Bredehoeft. "Their parents were really looking forward to it, they were looking forward to it and anything we can do to help them celebrate this accomplishment, I think this is important. It's a little something we could do and it's nice to get to see them a little bit and be a little bit closer to them and get to talk to them face to face when we haven't done that in a while."