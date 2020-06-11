Rivets focus on safety as season set to start July 1

Major League Baseball may have no idea when its first pitch will be this summer, but we now know when America's pastime will make its return to the stateline.

The Rivets are expected to play in front of a socially distanced crowd for the first time on July 1.

Rockford joins five other Northwoods League teams for what is being called the 'Wisconsin-Illinois pod' in what is expected to be around a 50 game schedule.

Capacity at Rivets Stadium will be cut down to somewhere between a quarter to a third so groups can remain six feet apart.

General Manager Chad Bauer says the organization has been working on this plan for a while and it was a joint effort between all local agencies to get this done.

"We've been talking with Winnebago County health officials and Mayor Jury over in Loves Park and we've been just trying to see what our options were going forward," said Bauer. "As things started opening up around the state, we just looked at it and built a plan up and presented a plan that includes social distancing and safe practices. We put that forth with the health department and Dr. Martell and her staff reviewed it, they really liked what they saw, gave us a few more suggestions and it got us to where we are today."