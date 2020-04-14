RVC's Phillips picks Rockford University

Like all high school seniors and junior college athletes, Guilford grad and Rock Valley sophomore Nick Phillips has no way of visiting potential schools, but while stuck at home, he was still able to make a confident pick with Rockford University.

The Golden Eagles guard will join the Regents next season after playing two years for RVC.

This past season, Phillips averaged 9.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. He also shot a team-high 38 percent from three-point range.

He says a big reason for choosing RU was getting to stay at home and he took some advice from RVC assistant coach Ben Kluzak.

"He was saying that one thing I should keep in mind during my recruitment is falling in love with the campus," said Phillips. "With the COVID-19 thing going around, I couldn't really visit the other schools, but with my brother, who attended RU and played there a couple years ago, I've been on the campus and I've been there multiple times to play frisbee golf or to go to open gyms during the summer with him. I already loved the campus so it was an easy choice after that."