RVC's Brayden Hennis commits to Loras

While the COVID-19 pandemic is taking away entire seasons for college athletes, life goes on and for Rock Valley sophomores like Brayden Hennis, the decision on a four-year school still needs to be made.

After two years with the Golden Eagles, the Hononegah grad is heading to Loras College in Dubuque.

The sophomore guard played a big role in RVC's 2019-2020 season, averaging 12 points, seven boards and three assists per game.

Hennis says his new team and coaches are a perfect fit and brings him back to his time at Hononegah.

"It seemed like talking to [the coaches] made me seem like I knew them for 10 years," said Hennis. "It made it so easy. The style that they play fits me perfectly and it reminds me of Hononegah. They run a similar defense and similar offense, which I love and get to represent that purple and gold again."