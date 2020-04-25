Packers bolster offensive line on day three of NFL Draft

Many were confused by the Packers decision to pick Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round. Those same people are probably wondering why the team did not give Aaron Rodgers any weapons on the outside, as Green Bay does not use one of its nine picks on a wide receiver.

Instead, the Packers added depth to the offensive line, taking a lineman with three straight draft picks in the sixth round.

Saturday started with Green Bay selecting Minnesota linebacker Kamal Martin in the fifth-round at No. 175 overall. Martin recorded 177 tackles, four interceptions and forced four fumbles during his time as a Golden Gopher. This past season, Martin missed five games due to a knee injury.

After that, it was a run on offensive lineman. Green Bay started by taking Michigan's Jon Runyan at No. 192. His father and namesake played 207 games in the NFL and was a Pro Bowl tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2002.

The younger Runyan joins the Packers after appearing in 34 games with the Wolverines. He made 25 starts at left tackle and one at right tackle.

16 picks later, Green Bay was back on the clock with back-to-back picks. At No. 208, the Packers selected Oregon center Jake Hanson. He started 49 games for the Ducks after taking over as a redshirt freshman in 2016. He was named second-team All-PAC 12 in each of his last two seasons at Oregon.

Indiana guard Simon Stepaniak was added a pick later at No. 209. Stepaniak started 31 games over four years for the Hoosiers and was a team captain. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors this past season.

Green Bay concluded the 2020 NFL Draft going back to the defensive side of the ball. The Packers selected Texas Christian (TCU) safety Vernon Scott with the No. 236 overall pick and Miami defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin at No. 242.