NIU AD Frazier gets emotional watching America 'burn'

Sticking to sports at a time like this is kind of impossible.

There are no games and protests are grabbing the country's attention as they try to enact some real change.

NIU Director of Athletics Sean Frazier understands that better than anyone and says we need to start talking to each other in order to find some common ground.

As a black man, Frazier says he has been fairly emotional this week watching the protests on television.

While he says the MAC and NIU have both been committed to diversity and inclusion, the conversation they are having needs to extend to all parts of society.

Frazier's brother is a police officer and his father was a police officer and says he does not support any of the looting or rioting, but he does understand it.

"People need to have a voice and this is what this is all about," said Frazier. "People need to feel comfortable and safe. Yes, we're the minority in the African-American community, but it's also for the majority. It's for all of us. This is about human rights. This is about a consciousness about something was done wrong and we are rallying to that. People are mad. They are frustrated about what's going on. Everybody is."

Frazier also says he is proud of the work that the university and the city of DeKalb are doing to address these kinds of issues, but he says it is going to take a lot longer to fix them for good.

"It's been really tough to watch this, to watch America burn because we haven't come to grips with we have a problem," Frazier said. "And that's the tough part about it. I've got young men of color who are coming into the university and my job is to protect them and its tough to be able to tell their parents that its going to be ok."