Movement Fitness offering normalcy, hope

While all gyms are closed down due to Illinois' stay-at-home order, Movement Fitness in Rockford is still finding ways to keep its members on the move and is making an effort to make new connections through social media.

Since the pandemic began, owner Justin Kegley has taken his business online to keep people in shape.

Members have been given the opportunity to be a part of sessions on Zoom while Kegley uses Facebook live to provide free workouts to anyone willing to join.

Kegley says he has been delighted to see communication increase between him and his clients and has been overwhelmed by the community's support.

"We have almost 200 people that are members here between athletes and adults so we wanted to provide them service," said Kegley. "Initially people came out with such great support and said, "We want to support you and let us know what we can do." It's been a great thing for us to continue to bring some normalcy and bring a sense that it's going to be alright. Things are not what they normally are right now, but it'll be good. We're just going to continue to reach out and communicate with them so it's been good."

Guilford junior Kate Dennis has been a member since she was in seventh grade, but for the last month she has been attending training sessions from her living room.

Dennis gives a ton of credit to the gym and its coaches for her development over the last four years and says this virtual training is keeping her in the right mindset.

"I'm definitely very happy and blessed that Movement has done live videos and I think that's very amazing and I'm very thankful for that," said Dennis. "I've been doing the workouts every day with them and I've definitely gotten creative with different things around the house that I use. Using like a salt bag to do squats and I think that's pretty fun to do. I love how they're doing it and trying to keep people motivated in this crazy time."