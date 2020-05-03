Morrissey chooses to play at NAIA's Indiana Wesleyan

Andrew Morrissey has been on a college roller coaster since his high school playing days. After making stops at the University of North Alabama and Sauk Valley Community College, the former Winnebago star is headed to Indiana Wesleyan. His third college in three years.

"I kind of joke about it, I've now been through about every level you can go," said Morrissey. "I got the NCAA D1, JUCO D1, and now I'm going to NAIA D1. It's been a journey for me for sure, one that I didn't think I was ever going to go through, but one I'm thankful for."

Morrissey said IWU recruited him last year before he decided to go to Sauk Valley. He said having those connections, plus the bonus of having his girlfriend already at the university, made it an easy decision.

"Everything fell into place," explained Morrissey. "I was kind of tired of having this waiting of figuring out other things. I knew I the opportunity I had in front of me was great, I was like, I'm done waiting. I'm going to take this opportunity and go with it."

Morrissey will use a medical redshirt year this upcoming season to continue rehabbing a torn ACL. He said it will actually benefit him in the long run.

"As a transfer, coming in right away and having to play, you come into a system you're not familiar with and you start day one," said Morrisey. "But for me, I got a whole year to learn the system, then year two I'm ready to play."

He joins a Wildcats team that was a powerhouse at the NAIA DII level. Indiana Wesleyan won three of the last six national championships and was ranked second this year, before the season came to an end due to the coronavirus pandemic. No champion was crowned.

"I'm excited by the program I'm jumping into and the coaching staff that's there. It's family oriented, it's a family environment, so I'm super excited jumping into that and being part of something big."

Morrissey still has two years of eligibility. He is in a five-year accounting major program, so despite dealing with an injury, he said it times out perfectly with basketball and academics.