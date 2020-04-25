Lutheran grad Nate Wieting gets opportunity with Cleveland

Iowa may be turning into the new tight end factory for the NFL. With guys like George Kittle, Noah Fant and TJ Hockenson already in the league, Nate Wieting will get the chance to show he belongs with his former teammates, as the Rockford native signs with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent.

The Lutheran grad was a walk-on at Iowa that turned into a reliable blocking tight end. He didn't put up the same offensive numbers as the names previously mentioned because injuries got in his way, including missing two games this past season.

However, his senior year was still his most productive. He was named to the Mackey Award preseason watch list and earned academic All-Big Ten for a third straight year. He started nine games, playing in 11, and caught 10 passes for 117 yards with no touchdowns.

Kittle welcomed Wieting to the league in a tweet.